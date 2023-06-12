Tiffany Stratton On Why Her WWE Journey Was Delayed

Some people's minds are just wired for success. When they set their mind to something, they're going to achieve that goal at all costs, no matter what stands in their way. And based on the way she entered the world of professional wrestling, Tiffany Stratton is clearly one of those people.

In a recent interview on the "WWE NXT" Snapchat, the reigning "NXT" Women's Champion shared that she randomly found WWE while channel surfing one day and stumbling upon "WWE Smackdown." The former gymnast was compelled to stop and watch when Charlotte Flair appeared onscreen. From there, she had one of her patented "Tiffany Epiphanies" and decided that she had to be a wrestler.

"She was blonde, she was jacked, and I thought to myself, 'I could totally do that,'" said Stratton. "Immediately what I did was submit an application on WWE's website. I never heard back, so I submitted it again and again and again. Still had nothing. [I connected with] Greg Gagne and he agreed to train me for a little bit. I took my first bump and he immediately said, 'This girl has it.'"

Shortly after she started training, the AWA legend reached out to Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" "Levesque" about Stratton. Unfortunately, her tryout came around the same time as the COVID-19 lockdown, but she remained undeterred. During her time away, she continued to hone her skills and her body with the help of Gagne, as well as Crossfit and bodybuilding programs. A year and a half later, Stratton reported for duty at the WWE Performance Center, eventually reaching the pinnacle of the "NXT" women's division in an unprecedented amount of time. Now, it could be just a matter of time before she stands toe to toe with "The Queen."