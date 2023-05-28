Tiffany Stratton Recalls Butting Heads With Greg Gagne While Training

During NXT Battleground, Tiffany Stratton will face off with Lyra Valkyria for the first time ever in a singles match to crown a new NXT Women's Champion. But before she earned her way into the finals of this highly competitive tournament that was initiated when former champion Indi Hartwell was drafted to "WWE Raw," Stratton learned the basics of professional wrestling from the legendary Greg Gagne.

Recently, the second-generation star and trainer called the former gymnast and bodybuilder a handful in an interview, but admitted that she had come a long way from where she started. Now, while appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Stratton discussed the impact of Gagne's methods on her career.

"He helped me a lot," said the master of the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. "He set me up for success [before] coming to the WWE. I would not have caught on as quickly as I did if it weren't for him. We butt heads a couple of times. I'm a very outspoken person. I will tell you how it is. If I have a problem with you, I will let you know. Greg also gives it to me back. He's not afraid as well to tell me to shut up. And I think that helped me. He is a big factor in why I'm so successful."

The athletic superstar also told the hosts that getting in the ring with the former AWA competitor was the moment that she knew that she was born to be a wrestler. "I took my first bump and it came so easy, so natural to me," she said. "And I'm sure he would say the same thing."

With the biggest match of her career looming, we'll see if she emerges from tonight's premium live event with a brand-new golden accessory around her waist.