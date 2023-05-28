Lyra Valkyria Vows To 'Redefine' What It Means To Be NXT Women's Champion

It began with eight, but now only two women remain in the pursuit to crown the next "WWE NXT" Women's Champion. After two rounds of stiff competition, Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria will soon battle in the finals of the "NXT" Women's Championship tournament, which culminates later today at "NXT" Battleground in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Ahead of their title opportunity, Valkyria made a big promise to herself and the WWE Universe. "Tonight means everything. Tonight I redefine what it means to be the NXT Womens Champion. #WitnessTheRise," she tweeted. If Valkyria wins tonight, she will become the first Irish-born talent to hold the "NXT" Women's Championship. Finn Balor, a County Wicklow native, accomplished this feat in the men's division when he captured his first "NXT" Championship in July 2015. At this moment, though, no Irish women have yet to claim the "NXT Women's Championship. Valkyria, of course, has a chance to change that.

This story will be updated shortly with more information.