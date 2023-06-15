Marty Garner Gives His Side Of Dangerous-Looking Viral Triple H Pedigree Clip

If you've spent much time following pro wrestling on the internet, one of the clips you may have encountered is of Triple H, then Hunter Hearst Helmsley, spiking an enhancement talent on his head with the Pedigree on a 1996 episode of "WWF Superstars."

The match aired on June 1, 1996, and Triple H's opponent was Marty Garner, who wrestled independently as Cham Pain, the guise he appeared under recently on "AEW Rampage" when refereeing The Firm Deletion match. Recently, Garner appeared on "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling," where he gave his side of what happened with Triple H.

"He was new up there, I'm new up there doing some jobs," Garner recalled. "He said, 'Can you take the Pedigree?' I said, 'Absolutely!' I had no idea what the Pedigree was. I was just gonna kick. When he locked me in, and I kicked, it looked like a double-underhook piledriver. He said, 'Geez, you alright?' I said, 'Bro, I'm good.' He goes, 'Oh my god' and he pinned me. He goes to the back, and when I come through the curtain, he says, 'You sure you're okay?' 'Brother, I'm fine!' There was a rumor I sued WWE, [but] I never thought about suing WWE. I was just happy to be there and do a TV match."

Garner remembers his first WWE match back in May 1994, where he caught his foot on the top rope diving toward Jeff Jarrett on the floor. He landed on his face and says that was a worse experience.

"Those first couple times at WWE, I'm sure I scared the crap out of Vince McMahon, where he thought I was a danger," Garner concluded. "I was trying to do too much. I was a spot monkey. And I think that scared them away from me a little bit."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.