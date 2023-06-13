Johnny Gargano Teases Return & Homecoming For Next Week's WWE Raw

Johnny Gargano has not appeared on WWE programming since the May 15 episode of "WWE Raw." With next week's edition of the red brand show taking place in Gargano's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, "Johnny Wrestling" has teased a possible return. He wrote on Twitter, "You know what they say.. there's no place like home.." Gargano ended his post by using the eyes emoji.

You know what they say.. there's no place like home.. 👀 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 13, 2023

It was reported that Gargano had suffered a shoulder injury in December 2022 during a house show event at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gargano and Dexter Lumis defeated Baron Corbin and The Miz that night, but it later emerged that the 35-year-old had sustained "a grade-2 AC sprain." Gargano confirmed the injury news on social media. He posted, "I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.. but you better believe I'm going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble!"

Gargano returned a few weeks later and entered the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. However, his condition allegedly worsened as he continued to participate in televised and non-televised matches following the Royal Rumble event. Leading into the unsanctioned match against Grayson Waller at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 weekend in April, Gargano's shoulder was said to have been "severely hampered." Gargano did briefly return to the ring in May before disappearing from television again.