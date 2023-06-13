Matt Riddle Seemingly Hopes To Get Back At GUNTHER At WWE Money In The Bank

Matt Riddle might have failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match during "WWE Raw," but he believes there could be another path for him to get to London and be part of the event. "If GUNTHER wants to poke fun at me, make fun of me, beat me while I'm down maybe I give him a little taste of his own medicine," Riddle told WWE's YouTube channel, hinting at challenging him for the Intercontinental Championship. The two men have had issues with each other ever since Imperium were drafted to the red brand, with Riddle having been by the side of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn during their feud against the group.

While it is unconfirmed if GUNTHER will be defending his title at Money in the Bank, Riddle seems open to the idea of being the one to challenge him in an attempt to end his current reign, which now sits at over one year. Riddle managed to injure Giovanni Vinci last week in a backstage segment, but this time around it was Imperium that got the best of him. Riddle was beaten by Damian Priest in a qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match, and afterward, GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser added to the situation by assaulting him.

"I am a little down, to say the least. It was already hard enough to lose that match to Damian Priest and knowing that I am not going into the Money in the Bank ladder match. But, then to have Gunther come out and add insult to injury isn't cool," Riddle said. "Thinking about not being in Money In The Bank isn't too cool."

