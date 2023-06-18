Mike Chioda Names The One WWE Match He Wishes He'd Gotten To Officiate

For over 30 years as a referee, Mike Chioda has officiated some of the most famous, and infamous, matches in wrestling history, including the 1-2-3 Kid's upset win over Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14, the first Owen Hart Cup Final between Adam Cole and Samoa Joe, and Ric Flair's last match. Chioda has been the man in the middle for so many big bouts throughout his career that it's hard to find a major match he wasn't involved with. But there is at least one he wasn't a part of that he sure wishes he could have been, which he shared on this week's "Monday Mailbag" podcast.

"I'd have to say the first go-around with Undertaker and Shawn Michaels," Chioda said. "That was great."

Chioda didn't referee either Undertaker-Shawn Michaels WrestleMania match; Marty Elias and Charles Robinson wore the stripes for those. However, he would be in the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 25: a three-way match between John Cena, Big Show, and Edge for Edge's World Heavyweight Championship.

These days, Chioda has largely been inactive since his exit from WWE, though he has insisted that he is not retired. Chioda has stated he would consider working for either WWE or AEW again though if approached.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Monday Mailbag" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription