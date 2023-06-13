WWE NXT Preview 6/13: Will Seth Rollins Respond To Bron Breakker's Title Challenge?

Bron Breakker looked into the camera seven nights ago and told Seth "Freakin" Rollins to prove why he was the "workhorse of WWE" by putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against him. WWE has teased the possibility of the champion showing up on tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" to answer the former "NXT" Champion's offer. If the titleholder does accept, it's unclear exactly when he would pencil it into his schedule. Rollins is already set for a world title open challenge on "WWE Raw" next week, as well as defending the gold against The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor at Money in the Bank.

This evening's in-ring action will see Schism's Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler take on reigning "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee, Mustafa Ali, and Tyler Bate in a six-man tag team match. That bout came together in the aftermath of Ali defeating Gacy on last week's show. Also, Baron Corbin will battle Ilja Dragunov in a one-on-one bout. Dragunov confronted Corbin last Tuesday after the former WWE United States Champion suggested the "NXT" locker room had gotten soft.

More singles matches are set for tonight's broadcast, including Tatum Paxley taking on former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade against the new number one contender for the "NXT" Women's Championship Thea Hail, and a clash between former tag team partners Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. And lastly, Noam Dar will once again put the "NXT" Heritage Cup on the line against Nathan Frazer.