Seth Rollins Could Respond To Bron Breakker's Challenge On Tonight's WWE NXT

Could we see World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Bron Breakker come face-to-face on "WWE NXT" tonight? Breakker said he wanted to challenge Rollins for the world title on last week's Tuesday night show, and a graphic that was displayed during last night's broadcast of "WWE Raw" has teased the possibility of "The Visionary" answering that offer this evening. The image read, "Will Seth "Freakin" Rollins respond to Bron Breakker?"

During the closing moments of the June 6 episode of "NXT," Breakker was interviewed in the parking lot about attacking Ilja Dragunov. The former "NXT" Champion explained that he was going to start holding everyone accountable from the top to the bottom in WWE. Breakker then looked into the camera and told Rollins to prove why he was the "workhorse of WWE" by putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against him.

Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions last month to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The belt was unveiled by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque in April, with a tournament taking place to crown the inaugural titleholder. Rollins defended the gold for the first time on the June 5 episode of the "Raw," defeating The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in singles action. It was revealed on last night's red brand show that Rollins would put the gold on the line in an open challenge on next week's show in Cleveland, Ohio.