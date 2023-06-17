Kevin Nash Says That WWE Owes Him Merch Money

Merchandise is a big way for wrestlers to earn money, specifically those who are on Legends deals and are no longer competing. That is why Kevin Nash has been left frustrated lately, as he claims WWE screwed him in that regard for the last quarter. Nash mentioned on "Kliq This" that he isn't the only one in this situation. There are several big names he is associated with who have also noticed that their royalties have essentially been cut in half, which is something Nash is prepared to press further.

"I didn't get a dollar on NWO," Nash said. "It should be 150% of what I normally get [in the next period], and if it's not I guess I'll be putting a piece of paper in Ari's [Emmanuel's] hand." Nash has already complained to WWE about his pay in the last quarter, and the company attempted to calm him down by ensuring that he is part of the WWE video games. On top of that, it was revealed he will be getting a Big Daddy Cool Funko Pop, which is sure to be a hit with collectors, but it didn't necessarily impress the Hall Of Famer.

"It's like, I don't give a f***. I don't care if I'm getting 7% of the Heinz ketchup packages that you sell to the ballparks, I want the f***ing royalties to what you're selling to f***ing Walgreens and Walmarts and everyone else in the big 16oz Heinz bottle, I want the bucks," Nash demanded. "Give me all the Funko's you want, I don't get 17% of the Funko's."

