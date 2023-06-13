Rhaka Khan Lawsuit Against Dwayne Johnson & Others Dismissed

With the underwhelming box office figures for the film "Black Adam," the news that the XFL lost $60 million in its first season under his leadership, and the cancellation of the NBC series "Young Rock," even his most ardent haters may agree that Dwayne Johnson deserves some kind of good news. Either way, that news has come.

According to PWInsider, United States District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain dismissed former TNA and WWE developmental wrestler Trenesha "Rhaka Khan" Biggers' lawsuit against Johnson, as well as a plethora of others, for alleged kidnapping, stemming from Biggers's 2019 arrest on charges of interference with child custody and "aggravated kidnapping facilitate." Biggers' lawsuit alleges that a group of nearly 1,000 people conspired to kidnap her children when her children were taken from her after the arrest.

Before her 2019 arrest, Biggers was one of the most wanted fugitives in El Paso, Texas due to her attempts to escape the charges.

Among the other defendants in the now-dismissed case are the FBI, The Las Cruces (New Mexico) Police Department, The New York Police Department, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, The Miz, Miz's wife Maryse, Heath Miller (also known as Heath Slater in WWE and simply Heath in Impact Wrestling), Nikki Bella, Steve Keirn, Billy Corgan, Bank of America, Con Edison, Home Depot, basketball legend Michael Jordan, and even former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Chris Benoit, despite Benoit being dead since 2007. All were alleged to be part of a grand conspiracy to separate Biggers from her children.