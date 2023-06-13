Former MLW Star EJ Nduka Has Reportedly Been Under Contract With AEW For Months

It appears that former Major League Wrestling World Tag Team Champion E.J. Nduka has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Nduka signed with AEW sometime after he made his debut with the company on the February 7 episode of "Dark," where he lost to Konsuke Takeshita. The match was recorded at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on January 28.

AEW was reportedly said to be "immediately interested" in Nduka after his debut match, though it's unknown what kind of contract he signed with the company. Nduka's match against Takeshita is his only match so far with AEW, and Nduka has not wrestled a single match since then.

Nduka became a free agent at the beginning of the year after he let his MLW contract expire. He had been with the company since June 2021. Before that, he was in WWE's developmental system from August 2019 until his release on May 19, 2021. Nduka wrestled only two matches while he was in WWE, performing under the ring name Ezra Judge.

Sources told Fightful that WWE was interested in re-hiring Nduka, but after WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball was fired from the company, a lot of the independent wrestlers he made notes on were never followed up on. Kimball was let go of the company due to an H.R. violation. WWE wasn't the only company to have an interest in Nduka, companies in Mexico and Japan were said to be as well.