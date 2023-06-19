Kris Statlander On Her Reaction To Hearing AEW's TBS Championship Plans

Kris Statlander won the TBS Championship on her first match back from injury at AEW Double Or Nothing, ending Jade Cargill's undefeated streak in the process. As she revealed to Haus Of Wrestling, there had been talks about that happening for several months. But, despite those conversations, Statlander shared that she is someone who opts to never believe things she is told in wrestling until they've actually happened.

"Even the night before I was like, 'We will see if this happens because things can change,' and that's how it is," Statlander said. "It wasn't that I don't trust people. It's just things happen so much and things need to be changed; it's more that you don't want to set yourself up for disappointment."

There had been rumors for quite some time that Statlander was the AEW's choice to dethrone Cargill, and she does not take Tony Khan's faith in her to meet the moment.

"It was a very, very cool thing to know that a lot of people trusted me to be that one," she said. "I just hope that in that moment that I did return, and everything that I continue to do while I have that title, lives up to and exceeds expectations."



