Joe Hendry Wants A WCPW Reunion Show

It's good to be Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry right now, mainly because he's held that Digital Media Title longer than anyone else and has successfully defended it the most as well. But even with all that success, Hendry is feeling a bit nostalgic right now for a past promotion in the U.K. where the fans first really started to believe in him.

Hendry took to Twitter this morning to talk about Defiant Wrestling — the now inactive U.K. promotion best remembered for its run as WhatCulture Pro Wrestling. Included in the tweet were photos of Hendry battling the likes of Kurt Angle, Cody Rhodes, Adam Cole, and Will Ospreay.

"Its incredible how many fans in the U.S. say they first time they saw me was on WCPW / Defiant," Hendry tweeted. "The impact WCPW had on the wrestlers and the scene as a whole is massive. Most major companies are pretty much WCPW vs the world. I think it's about time there was a reunion show..."

Founded in 2016 by the website of the same name, WCPW gained recognition both for having issues with YouTube and for highlighting many big names in the then-thriving U.K. wrestling scene; those names included Ospreay, Hendry, Bea Priestley, and Drew Galloway, among others. After many from WhatCulture departed the site to found Cultaholic, new management overhauled the brand into Defiant Wrestling, which would continue to run shows until becoming inactive in 2019.