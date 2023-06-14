AEW Reportedly Reaches Deal To Air Collision In UK

United Kingdom fans will reportedly be able to watch "AEW Collision" on television as soon as next week.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported on Wednesday that AEW has struck a deal with ITV 4 to air "Collison" on Wednesday nights starting on June 21. The timeslot has not been confirmed, however the show airing on delay will follow the same trend as "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," which on air on Fridays and Tuesdays, respectively.

AEW fans in the U.K. and in other countries including Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, among other select markets, will be able to watch "Collision" live and commercial-free via FITE TV's AEW Plus subscription package. Fans in the United States and Canada do not have access to AEW Plus due to network deals with TNT, TBS, and TSN+.

This deal is among the latest positive developments for AEW fans in the U.K. As noted, the company will hold its first event in London on August 27 with All In at Wembley Stadium. With over 65,000 tickets sold thus far, it is already set to be AEW's highest-attended event since its inception in 2019.

But first, AEW will premiere "Collision" this Saturday from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk will make his awaited return as he teams with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson in a trios main event. More matches are expected to be announced for the debut episode in the coming days.