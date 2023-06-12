AEW Collision Premiere To Stream Live Internationally On FITE This Weekend

AEW All In is coming to Wembley Stadium in London, England, and now, the promotion's international fans have more reasons to celebrate. FITE TV has announced that "AEW Collision" will be broadcast live on the platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and other select markets. The news comes shortly after FITE announced that they would be broadcasting Impact Wrestling's inaugural tour of the continent of Australia, which will see the Canadian wrestling company spend June 30 and July 1 in Wagga Wagga, New Wales, Australia.

FITE TV has broadcast "AEW Dynamite" live on the platform in international markets for a few years now, with the added bonus that international fans are also granted access to the commentary and video feed during commercial breaks. This will likely be the case for "Collision" going forward, as well.

For fans in the United States, "Collision" will premiere on TNT at 8 pm on June 17. The main event will see Bullet Club Gold's Juice Robinson and Jay White team with Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe, taking on FTR and the returning CM Punk. Much like Punk's debut on "AEW Rampage" in 2021, the controversial former AEW World Champion is a central highlight of the upcoming premiere, which will take place in the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The show could also feature a rumored brand split, the nature of which is still nebulous. The show's advertising has centered Punk, as well as long-absent AEW talent like Miro and Thunder Rosa.