Konnan On Why Rey Mysterio Is Still Going Strong In WWE

Though he's been performing at a top level in the professional wrestling industry for decades, Rey Mysterio is still going strong. While discussing the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the "K100" podcast, Mysterio's longtime friend Konnan gave his thoughts on how Mysterio has been able to stay in such excellent shape.

"The reason Rey's in such great shape [is] because he's like all the high-caliber athletes, like LeBron James. They invest money into their body," Konnan said. "You know, he's getting stem cells, and the [cryotherapy] chamber, and all that stuff."

Konnan also stated, responding to a fan question, that the idea of pitting Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns for the company's top title is a great idea. The AAA booker also put forward the idea of putting the Latino World Order in a program with Reigns' Bloodline.

A match between Reigns and Mysterio did take place back in 2021, with Reigns defeating Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match on the June 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Reigns is currently dealing with The Usos possibly breaking apart from The Bloodline, while Mysterio supports his fellow members of the LWO.

Throughout his career, Mysterio has climbed to the highest heights despite his smaller stature. He is a former world champion, is the first WWE competitor to win a tag title alongside their child, and Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, even before his career comes to an end. Mysterio's induction speech was given by none other than Konnan.