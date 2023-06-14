What Freddie Prinze Jr. Wants (But Doesn't Expect) Out Of MJF Vs. Adam Cole In AEW

"Maxwell Jacob Friedman's gonna wrestle Adam Cole," Freddie Prinze Jr. said, nonplussed. The former WWE writer, actor, and longtime wrestling fan explained on "Wrestling with Freddie" that he has mixed emotions about tonight's match. "It's gonna happen way too fast, based on this promo," Prinze explained. "Everything happened way too fast in the promo. They let 'em talk forever which leads me to believe it was because you have to tell the whole story here because the match is around the corner ... I hope that this goes multiple matches."

Prinze says the match left him feeling "empty," as he didn't feel that Cole was going to be a long-term rival for the AEW World Champion. Prinze thinks that Cole is a strong enough performer on the microphone that the feud could be stretched to multiple matches. While Prinze is not optimistic about the title match, he is hopeful. "I'm hopeful this first match ends in a no contest somehow and they get creative," Prinze said.

Cole and MJF tore each other apart for roughly 20 minutes on last week's "AEW Dynamite," with the two rivals bringing up each other's personal lives and physiques, and Cole even threatening MJF with a steroid test at one point, and while Prinze seemed to appreciate certain barbs throughout the exchange, the segment left him underwhelmed. "I wanted to like this much more than I did," Prinze confessed, "and it certainly left me wanting more." MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against Cole in Washington DC on "Dynamite" at 8pm ET.