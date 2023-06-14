Zack Sabre Jr. Confronts Orange Cassidy On AEW Dynamite, Set For Tag Match Next Week

Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" proved heavy with New Japan Pro-Wrestling cameos as the two promotions prepare to combine for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 25. Following video appearances from Hiroshi Tanahashi and reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA, the show was also graced by the appearance of NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., who appeared to confront AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

Sabre Jr. appeared to be challenging Cassidy to a match, but the two were interrupted by Daniel Garcia before anything could be made official. Garcia, however, made it clear he wasn't looking to come after Cassidy's title again — instead, he has his eyes on Katsuyori Shibata and the Ring of Honor Pure Championship, which Garcia previously held. AEW seems to be setting up Cassidy vs. Sabre Jr. and Garcia vs. Shibata for Forbidden Door, but before that, all four men will compete in a tag team match on next week's "Dynamite," with Cassidy and Shibata taking on Sabre Jr. and Garcia.