Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls Jey Uso 'The Most Unpredictable Character In Wrestling'

Every wrestling fan will have a different opinion when it comes to what their favorite ongoing storyline is, but one that is a favorite among the bunch is the issues within The Bloodline and the rise of Jey Uso. One person who has this at the top of their list is Hollywood star Freddie Prinze Jr. While discussing Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" with co-host Jeff Dye on his podcast "Wrestling with Freddie", Prinze gave his thoughts on Paul Heyman's efforts to convince Jey to remain part of The Bloodline and his United States Championship match later that night against Austin Theory.

"I feel like his character comes off as the most unpredictable character in wrestling," Prinze said. "I've been thinking about this guy a lot. Everything he does, from his entrance [to] the way he rubs his hands together [to] the way his eyes dart back and forth looking at everybody in the ring."

Tensions between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns have heated up since Jimmy superkicked Reigns in the midst of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at Night of Champions, with Jey's loyalties remaining a mystery.

"[Jey is] such a firework," Prinze said. "You don't know if it's going to go off or not, you don't know what colors are going to come out."

Prinze praised Jey's ability to draw fans in when delivering lines in his promos. He feels WWE has really tapped into the star quality that Jey has by positioning him as the next in line to be the leader of The Bloodline by Paul Heyman.

