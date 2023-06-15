Dijak Has A Request For WWE 2K23

"WWE NXT" Superstar Dijak's T-BAR days are a thing of the past, and he wants that to be reflected in the company's video games. The former Retribution member recently took to Twitter and requested that "WWE 2K23" add his current gimmick to the game — and he made it clear that he isn't a fan of his old persona.

"Hello @WWEgames! Long time no see! As much as we all love and appreciate your hard work and effort, I think we can all agree that T-BAR can die in a fire. It would seem the people would love to see DIJAK in #WWE2K23 and I am pretty fond of the idea myself, please and thank you!"

This isn't the first time that Dijak has reacted to being listed as T-BAR in "WWE 2K23." He previously stated that he wasn't bothered about being included as his Retribution character as he felt the game's creators would rectify the situation eventually. However, it now seems that the "NXT" star is ready for his character to be updated in the game, but it remains to be seen if his calls will be answered. If not, he might have to wait until "WWE 2K24" is released before he gets his wish.

Dijak got rid of his T-BAR alter ego when he returned to "NXT" last year. Since then, he's completely reinvented himself and has been enjoying a new lease of life on the brand. Recently, the 36-year-old faced Ilja Dragunov in a Last Match Standing match at NXT Battleground, which was well-received by fans and pundits.