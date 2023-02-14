Dijak Reacts To Being Listed As T-Bar In WWE 2K23

Fans hoping to feast their eyes and play as "WWE NXT" Superstar Dijak in the upcoming "WWE 2K23" video game will be disappointed, as he is not part of the game. However, while that particular gimmick isn't on the list that was released this week, Dijak's former Retribution character T-BAR is.

"Not too worried about still being T-BAR in #WWE2K23. @WWEgames had my back last year and I'm sure they'll have my back this year too," Dijak tweeted. "Justice will be Served." The message hints that a change could be coming down the line. Other characters tend to be added as downloadable packs as the year progresses to keep fans intrigued.

Dijak, who recently won his battle to shed the T-BAR handle on Twitter and Instagram, got rid of the gimmick that he used on the main roster when he returned to "NXT" on the November 22 episode. After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Dijak attacked Wes Lee and has been feuding with him ever since. Dijak fell short in his attempt to win the North American Championship from Lee at the recent Vengeance Day event.

The full roster for the video game has got gamers buzzing about notable absentees such as Mandy Rose and Roderick Strong, while Johnny Gargano wasn't initially on the list of playable characters, but he later confirmed that he will be in the game from the start.