Photo: Sami Zayn Shows Off The Effects Of GUNTHER's Back Stomp

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser on this past Monday's episode of "WWE Raw."

During that main event title clash with Imperium, Zayn was stomped in the back by GUNTHER. The former "Honorary Uce" has posted an image of "The Ring General's" boot mark still visible on the back of his latest WWE t-shirt. He also wrote, "Wife, folding laundry: did somebody stomp your back?! Me: what? Oh yeah, I wrestled Gunther. Why do you ask?"

Wife, folding laundry: did somebody stomp your back?! Me: what? Oh yeah, I wrestled Gunther. Why do you ask? pic.twitter.com/Lnv8qm8NqD — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 15, 2023

Many fans reacted to the post, with one commenting, "The fact his boot is that big is insane." Another individual wrote, "Sami, it might be time to tell your family what you do for a living."

Zayn and Owens have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship since defeating The Usos on the first night of WrestleMania 39. The pair, along with Matt Riddle, have been entangled in a feud with Imperium in recent weeks. On the June 5 episode of "Raw," GUNTHER stole a victory over Owens following interference from Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Then, Zayn and Owens agreed to put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line this past Monday, which saw Zayn pick up the victory for him and Owens after delivering a Blue Thunder Bomb to Kaiser in the center of the ring — Riddle caused a distraction in the closing stages of the bout after being attacked by Kaiser and GUNTHER earlier in the night.