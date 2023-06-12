Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Win First Tag Title Defense Vs. Non-Bloodline Team On WWE Raw

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship reign of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is still going strong after an impromptu title defense on Monday night's "Raw." Notably, it is the first time they've turned away a championship challenge that did not come from members of The Bloodline on a WWE broadcast.

Owens and Zayn defeated the Imperium tandem of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser in the main event of "Raw" to retain their championships. Zayn pinned Kaiser with the Blue Thunder Bomb to secure the victory. GUNTHER was briefly neutralized outside the ring by Matt Riddle, who ran out onto the entrance stage during the closing moments of the match.

Owens and Zayn may not have much time to rest on their laurels. A tag team gauntlet match on Friday night's "SmackDown" will crown new number-one contenders for the tag team titles. There's also the possibility of Kaiser mounting another challenge alongside his regular tag team partner from Imperium, Giovanni Vinci.

With neither Owens nor Zayn involved in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the titular live event on July 1, it's conceivable that they could find themselves defending their titles on that night.