Will Washington Details His Wrestling Administration Coordinator Gig With AEW

One of All Elite Wrestling's newest hires is former Fightful correspondent Will Washington. Washington appeared on the company's "AEW Unrestricted" podcast to detail his current responsibilities as Wrestling Administration Coordinator, including how his exact title came to be.

"As I was getting hired, the title changed multiple times," Washington said. "Part of why it changed multiple times was that the role kind of started with one expectation in mind, and then it was one of those, 'Hey! You've got experience in this. Why don't you do this? And why don't you do this?' And then suddenly, it became kind of this all-encompassing thing, and then talking with Tony [Khan] and Megha [Parekh], they were like, 'Well, the title we came up with you is Wrestling Administration Coordinator.'"

The AEW official and former podcaster also shared an anecdote about receiving the "All Elite" graphic, which wasn't originally planned. Initially, Tony Khan was simply going to put out a Tweet sharing the news that the company had hired Washington. However, as they were sitting there together, Khan got the idea to make Washington the second-ever non-wrestler to receive the graphic. Within 10 minutes, the graphic was online. Washington described it as life-changing and a cool moment, despite the fact that it would "put a target on [his] head" for many notoriously harsh wrestling fans.