Rob Van Dam On Acclimating To WWE & How Chris Jericho Made It Difficult

From CM Punk and MVP to Goldberg, not everyone has always been able to get along with Chris Jericho. One other name that has popped up over time is Rob Van Dam, who began working with him upon coming over from ECW. Recently on an episode of "K100," he discussed their relationship during his early WWE days. He quickly suggested that some of the murmurs acknowledging their backstage heat may have been overblown.

"I don't think there was any real heat, you know?" Van Dam said.

Jericho has long been known for his backstage politics, and while RVD noted that was undoubtedly present, his biggest struggle revolved around trying to adjust to the WWE way of doing things.

"Sometimes like, struggle at that time of me trying to get used to the politics and having him be a factor where he was already there and kinda represented the opposing side," Van Dam added. That said, he couldn't recall when the two superstars were ever close to coming to blows backstage or anything like that. Jericho was surprised to hear RVD even suggest that he didn't make things easy on him when the ECW newcomer was trying to find his footing.

"He was surprised first time he heard that when I had done an interview and I just said, 'You know, he made it hard for me to adjust,'" Van Dam continued. By the time his WWE career came to an end, it was clear RVD had adjusted just fine. Between winning the WWE Championship and becoming the promotion's seventh Grand Slam Champion, Van Dam was ultimately inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

