Bayley Explains Why She No Longer Wants WWE WrestleMania Match With Michael Cole

As anyone whose work requires a lot of travel would attest, a late-night meal at an obscure restaurant is a given. Bayley recently arrived late in Des Moines, Iowa, and famished, she decided to visit a steakhouse next to her hotel. To her annoyance, while eating a meal and minding her own business, she would receive a text message from Michael Cole. Bayley described the incident on "WWE's The Bump."

"He's sitting right in front of me," Bayley yelled. "He says, 'Who sits in a booth all by themselves?' I don't want to sit at the bar, because I don't want to talk to people. If you sit at the bar, that's open conversation. For people like you, Michael. I don't want to talk to Michael Cole. I don't want to see your face, Michael Cole. I'm tired of you, and when I'm ready to get back in your head or whatever, I will — you know he wants that WrestleMania match, he wants that payday." Earlier in the interview, Bayley explained why she had no intention of giving Cole the WrestleMania match he so desires.

"People want it so bad that I don't want to give it to them," Bayley said of a potential match with Cole. "Even Cole wants it so bad, I don't want to give him the attention." The talk of Cole and Bayley renewing their longtime onscreen rivalry began after the latter was drafted to "WWE SmackDown" earlier this month, the brand where Cole calls the action on a weekly basis. Earlier this year, Bayley actually suggested the possibility of wrestling Cole at WrestleMania 40, though her comments were made tongue-in-cheek. Bayley's road to WrestleMania 40 could look drastically different if she were to win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1.

If you use any quotes from this interview, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.