UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya Open To Doing Something With WWE

Following the news of WWE merging with the UFC, UFC President Dana White emphasized that the two promotions will continue to operate as separate entities. That doesn't mean the possibility for occasional crossovers has been ruled out though.

As seen in the past, many MMA alumni have found success in the WWE, including Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and Shayna Baszler. During an interview with Adam's Apple, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya was asked if he had considered making a splash in WWE as well. Though Adesanya was generally open to the idea, he doesn't envision it being a full-time gig.

"That was family time back in the day. I'll do [a] one-off," he said. "I love the WWE – WWF back in the day. That was my era, the Attitude Era, but for me, it's not going to be a staple thing because I like to be the writer to my own story."

While the WWE-UFC merger isn't expected to be finalized until sometime in the second half of 2023, the deal has sparked much intrigue in the worlds of professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. For someone like WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who's a fan of both realms, the merger is like being a "kid in a candy store."

