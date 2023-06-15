Angelo Dawkins On The Prospect Of New Tag Team Titles In WWE

With WWE creating new titles for "Raw" and giving the "SmackDown" titles an aesthetic refresh, many are wondering what the future will be for the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles, which have been unified for over a year. In an interview with "The Masked Man Show," the Street Profits also pondered what may be in store for the titles.

"Your guess is as good as mine," Angelo Dawkins said. "If there is [a new design], I hope."

Dawkins believes that the red and blue tag team titles are still good belts, but also hopes to make something new.

"We might merge 'em together," Dawkins mused.

"Hit a little Goten and Trunks on them, fusion, make it purple," Dawkins said, referencing the fusion dance that is done between two characters in the show "Dragon Ball Z."

Dawkins continued to joke, noting that red and blue make purple and that the Profits would wear those colors proudly.

"Gonna introduce the purple gang," Dawkins jested.

While the tandem is focused on tag team gold, they were asked about the recent introduction of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the new belt design for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"They'll look good around my waist," Dawkins said. "They'll look good around Montez's waist. I don't know."

The Street Profits were recently moved to the "SmackDown" brand as part of the WWE Draft and Montez Ford is currently promoting his upcoming untitled reality show on Hulu, which will also star his wife, former "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.