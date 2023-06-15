Sting And Chris Jericho Address AEW Tease Of First-Time Match Between Them

Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" presented an intriguing possibility. After Chris Jericho suggested that he and Sammy Guevara beat down Darby Allin two-on-one, Allin revealed that he was not alone that night. This prompted Allin's ally Sting to appear, who initiated a staredown with Jericho. As the two men then pointed their bats at each other, many fans were quick to recognize that this moment marked the first-ever faceoff between the wrestling veterans. While a match between the two has yet to be confirmed, Sting's recent comments certainly indicate that AEW may be heading in that direction.

"I regret not having more time with you, Chris. See you soon," Sting tweeted on Thursday, accompanied by a photo of their "Dynamite" staredown.

A short time later, Jericho issued a message of his own.

"Face to Face for the first time ever. Cool. Now here's a warning [Sting] .... stay outta my sh**," he tweeted.

Over the past three decades, Sting and Jericho floated between similar locker rooms, starting in World Championship Wrestling in the latter half of the 1990s. While Jericho remained a steady contender, and champion, in WCW's cruiserweight division, Sting was heavily ingrained in a headlining feud with the New World Order. Hope for a singles match was restored upon Sting's WWE debut in 2014, but the opportunity for them to meet never materialized. Now as Sting and Jericho stand within the walls of AEW, their paths have finally crossed, and by the implications of Sting's tweet, it looks like the two legends will see each other again soon.