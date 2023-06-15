Scott D'Amore To Compete In Tag Team Match At Impact Slammiversary

At Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 15, Steve D'Amore will get the chance to settle his differences with Bully Ray and Steve Maclin once and for all. Though this time around, it will be in a sanctioned match alongside PCO.

In the closing moments of last month's Under Siege special, the Impact President was put through a burning table by Ray and Maclin. But D'Amore would get his revenge soon after by interfering during the 8-4-1 Match to determine a new number-one contender for the Impact World Championship, ultimately costing Bully his shot.

Slammiversary will mark the 21-year anniversary of Impact Wrestling. And if that's not enough, it'll be in D'Amore's hometown of Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

D'Amore most recently competed inside the ring last November, but he hasn't regularly wrestled since the late 1990s into the early 2000s, primarily on the indies. While he never got the chance to win any championship gold with Impact, he has won many championships across smaller promotions such as Border City Wrestling, Midwest Territorial Wrestling, and Grand Prix Wrestling. He's a five-time Can-Am Heavyweight Champion in BCW, ultimately earning induction into its Hall of Fame in 2009.

With PCO by his side, D'Amore will have the help of a seasoned veteran and decorated champion with over 30 years of experience to his name. Some of those accomplishments include being a former Ring of Honor World Champion, World Championship Wrestling Hardcore Champion, and three-time WWF Tag Team Champion. That said, they'll have their hands full with one of the most decorated tag team champions of all time in Bully Ray and former Impact World Champion Maclin.