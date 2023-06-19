Bayley Talks Returning To London For WWE MITB, Where They Sing Songs For Her

Bayley is looking forward to making her return to London next month, where fans have historically embraced the WWE star with open arms and a choir of chants. WWE's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place across the pond on July 1 at the O2 Arena, and Bayley recently opened up about her anticipation to wrestle in front of her contingent of fans in the United Kingdom.

"I'm excited to go to London because I have won Money in the Bank before so I know what the feeling is like," she told WWE's "The Bump" this week. "To be able to do that all the way across the pond will be beautiful and I know I have so many fans over there. They sing a song for me, if you guys didn't know that. But I'm excited because it's been a while since I have been in a match like this."

The song Bayley refers to is the "Heeey! Hey, Bayley!" chant to the tune of Bruce Channel's 1961 classic which the fans serenaded her with during WWE's "NXT" Live TakeOver UK Tour in 2015.

The three-time world champion recently qualified for the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match with a win over Minchin on "WWE SmackDown." She will take part in the ladder match with several budding women's stars coming into the match with plenty of momentum, like Zelina Vega and the recently-drafted rookie Zoey Stark. "I've been in ladder matches recently and I've been in Last Woman Standing matches but [I'm excited] to be in the ring with just a different caliber of women," Bayley said.

"We have a whole different generation right now. It feels like a whole fresh roster, so I'm excited to share the ring with some of the best," stated the "SmackDown" star.