Bayley Punches Her Ticket To WWE Money In The Bank, Qualifies For Ladder Match

As Michael Cole so elegantly put it on "WWE SmackDown," it's Bayley in the Bank, part two. The longest-reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion officially punched her ticket to London this week by beating "Michin" Mia Yim of The OC. Bayley enters the field for the match alongside Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark.

"The Role Model" has an interesting history with Money in the Bank, with the 2019 Money in the Bank premium live event being the place where she first won the "SmackDown" women's title. Moreover, she won the belt after cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase she had won earlier that same night. That reign with the title would eventually lead to her heel turn, which has stuck to this day. On the other side of the coin, at the 2021 Money in the Bank PLE, Bayley was set to take on Bianca Belair for the "SmackDown" women's title before she tore her ACL. The injury would sideline her until 2022's SummerSlam.