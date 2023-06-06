Becky Lynch Says Winning WWE Money In The Bank Would 'Complete' Her Career

Becky Lynch officially confirmed her place in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on "WWE Raw" with a victory over Sonya Deville, despite interference from Chelsea Green, Trish Stratus, and Zoey Stark, giving her the chance to achieve something she has yet to do. "It has always been in my fingertips, but it's always slipped away from me," Lynch told WWE's YouTube channel. "So that's haunted me. It's the one thing that I have left to do. It's the one thing that I can do to feel like my career has been complete."

Of course, Lynch is a multi-time World Champion in WWE and a former Tag Team Champion, while she has also headlined WrestleMania and won a Royal Rumble, but has never managed to capture the Money in rhe Bank briefcase. It hasn't been through a lack of trying that Lynch hasn't won this iconic match though, as she has been involved in four Money in the Bank matches over the years.

This time, Money in the Bank will be taking place overseas for the first time in history, as it emanates from London, England, allowing Lynch to be closer to her home country, which will no doubt earn her a great ovation. However, she will have to deal with her current rivals' sidekick, as Stratus' protege Stark also qualified for the match last night by defeating Natalya, and she will no doubt be out to cause Lynch problems during the match.

