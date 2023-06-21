Bully Ray Thinks Sting May Be Ready To Retire, Fantasy Books AEW Final Match

On this week's "AEW Dynamite," Sting and Chris Jericho crossed paths for the very first time in AEW. After his promo with Sammy Guevara, "Le Champion" stayed in the ring and locked eyes — and bats — with Sting for a brief, fleeting moment. While they went their separate ways without coming to blows this time, Bully Ray seems to think that they should meet in the squared circle again for the "The Icon's" final match.

On the latest "Busted Open Radio," the WWE Hall of Famer suggested that Sting is clearly ready to hang up the boots. The face-painted legend basically said as much earlier this year anyway, but Ray seems to think that it should happen much sooner rather than later. Thanks to the confrontation on Wednesday night, we have the perfect scenario for the veteran's final match.

"I saw Sting in that ring last night," said the host. "There were two times where I could see the definitive frustration on his face. Maybe even saying to himself it might be time to call it a day. And if Sting's last match is against Chris Jericho in Wembley in front of 70,000 [people], that's a nice way to go out. In front of an audience that's going to give you your flowers, throw rose petals at your feet, and give you a thank you and applause and all the fanfare you could possibly ask for."

Jericho has previously stated that a match with Sting would never happen, although, he probably knows as well as anyone that you never say never in wrestling. Whether this actually comes to fruition at All in Wembley Stadium, London remains to be seen. But if it does, Bully is definitely right in saying that it would be one hell of a way to retire.