Mojo Rawley Believes Matt Cardona Is Much Better Than Zack Ryder Ever Was

It's no secret that Matt Cardona doesn't look back on his time in the Hype Bros with Mojo Rawley favorably. "The Death Match King" has taken to dunking on the team and his former partner whenever he can. However, the feeling is mutual. The man now known as Mojo Muhtadi wasn't a huge fan either, and he recently gave some insight into why the pairing in WWE just didn't work.

While appearing on the podcast "You Know I'm Right," Muhtadi shared that he and "The Michael Jordan of Wrestling Figure Collecting" just had completely different approaches to the business. Because of that, if they were ever to reconnect on the independent scene, the reunion would not be as allies.

"You better believe that if we're bringing this thing back, it's not to team with each other," said Mojo. "We did that dance. We both have very publicly stated we were given that job [and] we tried to do the best we could with that job. When it comes to wrestling, Matt and I see everything just totally opposite, which made for some fun at one point ... But yeah if we wrestle again, it will absolutely be against each other. "