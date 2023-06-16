Update On AEW Collision Ticket Sales

"AEW Collision" ticket sales have been struggling for some of the upcoming shows, and the latest update indicates that they're still underperforming. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the debut Chicago show is set to be one of AEW's largest crowds of the year — with 8,502 tickets sold at the time of publishing — but the same can't be said for imminent dates in Canada and other corners of the United States.

The June 24 show in Toronto has sold 2,136 tickets, which is a low turnout for that market. CM Punk is also scheduled to be part of this show, but it seems that his advertised appearance hasn't made much of a dent in ticket sales. However, that's much higher than June 29 event in Hamilton, the only taped show on the tour, which has only shifted 883 tickets. Elsewhere, the July 7 event in Regina currently sits at 1,353, while the Calgary show on July 15 has flogged 3,501 tickets.

Sales in the United States are a mixed bag, as well. 4,378 tickets have been sold for the July 22 show in Newark. However, the August 5 visit to Greenville and the Greensboro show on August 12 currently sit at 1,757 and 2,636, respectively. That said, AEW CEO Tony Khan is confident that the company will pull in the crowds, especially after more fans have seen what "Collision" has to offer.

The debut episode of "Collision" takes place on Saturday, June 17, with Punk set to headline the show alongside FTR to take on Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold.