Tony Khan Discusses AEW Ticket Sales Health Ahead Of Canadian Tour

Ticket sales for "AEW Collision" in Canada have not been doing well, but AEW President Tony Khan is optimistic about the new show's chances nonetheless.

"I think with these 'Collision' events, people don't know what to expect," Khan told Wrestlenomics. "We've got really strong numbers for the show in Chicago which is going to turn out to be one of the biggest TVs we've done all year ... I think that bodes very well for the future." Khan is also optimistic about the fact that the first show back from the company's Canadian tour is also selling strongly.

"I'm excited to see what happens with our tour in Canada for both 'Dynamite' and 'Collision,'" Khan continued, noting that he's excited about the show being streamed on Canada's TSN.

"I do think we've got a great chance to promote these events coming up," Khan continued, "not just on 'Dynamite' but also by having a great debut for 'Collision' to build a lot of buzz for the upcoming episodes."

One thing that Khan thinks will boost ticket sales for the upcoming Canadian shows is the second annual Owen Hart Cup tournament. According to Khan, many of the matches from that tournament will take place on "Collision," and once more information is made available, he expects fan enthusiasm to be bolstered.

"AEW Collision" is set to premiere on June 17 on TNT and features the return of former AEW World Champion CM Punk in the main event.