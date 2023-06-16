CM Punk On Injury, Rehab & AEW Return: 'I'm Picking Up Right Where I Left Off'

CM Punk has been absent since AEW All Out 2022, which will forever be associated with his post-show media scrum tirade and subsequent backstage altercation with The Elite. However, all of the drama that came out of the situation arguably overshadowed the fact Punk tore his left triceps tendon in his match against Jon Moxley on the night.

Furthermore, the injury might be the angle Punk focuses on when he returns to television on tomorrow's "AEW Collision." In his first interview since September, the "Second City Saint" told ESPN that he plans on continuing his previous story and shared some details about his healing process.

"I know pro wrestling is absolutely the most bizarre form of entertainment on Earth, but to me, I treat it like a business, and I treat it like the television show that it is," he said. "So, y'all haven't seen me since I won the belt. I'm coming back. Tune in to find out exactly what I have to say. I'm picking up right where I left off."

Punk went on to say that wrestlers often pick up serious injuries while performing simple routines. They can take bumps off ladders and go out exercising the following day, and then get hurt doing the most basic moves. Fortunately, he's all healed up and feeling better than ever, and he credited his wife, AJ Mendez, their dog, Larry, and rehab experts for getting him to this point.

"I've got great friends and a super great rehab team that was able to get me back this quickly even though it doesn't feel — it feels like it was 12 years ago."