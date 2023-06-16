WWE Updates 2023 Live Touring Schedule With More Raw And SmackDown Dates

WWE has revealed some additional dates for their 2023 touring schedule, including the fallout shows for the recently-announced Payback event. Today, seven were added to the calendar for this summer and fall.

Following Roman Reigns' 1,000-day celebration as Universal Champion on the June 2 edition of "SmackDown," WWE will head back to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to host an episode of "Raw" on Monday, November 6.

In addition, two more "Raw" events have been included in the updated lineup. Following the conclusion of Payback in Pittsburgh, WWE will make their way to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, September 4 to begin the PLE fallout on the red brand. The following week, WWE makes a stop at The Scope in Norfolk, Virginia on September 11 for the subsequent "Raw."

Ahead of Payback, WWE will present the go-home episode of "SmackDown" from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Friday, September 1. After "Raw" in Charlotte, the Payback fallout will continue on September 8 as the company returns to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Outside of the aforementioned "Raw" and "SmackDown" dates, a pair of WWE Supershow live events will take place on August 26 and 27. After stopping at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, talent will make their way to Huntsville, Alabama for a live event at the Von Braun Center the following day.