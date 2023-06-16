WWE Payback Scheduled For Labor Day Weekend

WWE has officially brought back Payback. On Friday, WWE announced the Payback premium live event would be making its return, as the company heads to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 2. This will mark the first Payback event since August 2020, when Roman Reigns began his monumental reign as Universal Champion. It will also serve as Pittsburgh's first premium live event since Extreme Rules 2018.

General ticket sales for Payback will begin on Tuesday, June 27 at 10AM EST via TicketMaster. Fans also have the option to register for pre-sale opportunities.

It's worth noting that this year's Payback falls on Labor Day weekend, which is also the traditional timeframe for AEW's All Out pay-per-view. While the date and location of All Out have yet to be confirmed, Tony Khan recently stated that he still intends to run the event this year. Should All Out keep its usual slot on the calendar, it will mark back-to-back years that WWE and AEW both ran big shows on Labor Day weekend. In 2022, WWE hosted Clash at the Castle on September 3, followed by "WWE NXT" Worlds Collide the next day — which aired mere hours before All Out.