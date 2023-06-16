Former WWE Ring Announcer Greg Hamilton Spotted At Impact, Says 'Never Say Never'

After departing from WWE in late 2021, former ring announcer Greg Hamilton — real name Greg Hutson — has resurfaced. Thursday's episode of "Impact Wrestling" kicked off with a promo from the Motor City Machine Guns as they reveled in their championship victories at Impact's Against All Odds pay-per-view last weekend. As Shelley and Sabin celebrated their title wins, the camera panned to reveal Hamilton sitting in the front row.

This brief moment caught the attention of a fan who then posted a photo of Hamilton's cameo on Instagram. Hamilton then reposted the image to his Instagram Story with an interesting caption. "Damn...y'all really noticed! May or may not be me front row at [Impact Wrestling]... but if I was, [Scott D'Amore], I had a blast. #NeverSayNever," he wrote.

With Hamilton's hashtag, it appears that he's open to joining Impact Wrestling in some capacity. As to where Hamilton would fit on Impact's team is another matter. The ring announcing duties are currently handled by David Penzer, who returned to the company in 2020.