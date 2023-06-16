Angelo Dawkins Weighs In On Seth Rollins Vs. Bron Breakker On WWE NXT

Next Tuesday, WWE begins week one of their "WWE NXT" Gold Rush special, which will see multiple championships being defended. One such defense will feature "The Visionary" Seth Rollins as he puts his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Bron Breakker. During an appearance on "The Masked Man Show, " multi-time tag team champion Angelo Dawkins weighed in with his thoughts on the upcoming match.

On one end of the spectrum, Dawkins recognizes this as a massive opportunity for someone like Breakker, who has been working hard to get a better taste of the main roster, much like Dawkins was during his previous tenure on the "NXT" brand. "You're just chomping at the bit because you're like, 'All right, now I'm with a big dog and I better bring it, or else I'm gonna show the world why I'm at 'NXT' and he up on the main roster if I don't bring it,'" Dawkins said. "It's just one of those moments where you get to show the world what you can do and that you belong and you can compete with the best of them and show the world that you ain't no slouch either, and just put your name on the map."

For Rollins, next week will mark a return to his WWE roots, and the place where he captured his first major title in the company — the "NXT" Championship. Amidst his trip to "NXT," Dawkins believes fans will see "flashes" of Rollins' former persona. "It's still going to be the same, but it's going to be a different Seth Rollins because he's back home," Dawkins said. As Dawkins looks ahead toward Rollins vs. Breakker, he's excited to see the inter-generational clash. While Rollins may have the experience advantage, Dawkins is eager to see Breakker unleash his hunger as he attempts to dethrone the champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.