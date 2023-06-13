Shawn Michaels Announces WWE NXT Gold Rush, Two-Episode Special Starts Next Week

"WWE NXT" is looking to strike gold over the next two weeks by presenting four title matches (so far) to close out the month of June.

As seen on this week's episode, Seth Rollins answered Bron Breakker's challenge and will return to the WWE Performance Center next week to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Shortly after that main event contest was solidified, Shawn Michaels revealed via Twitter that the match would be a part of a two-week special dubbed "NXT" Gold Rush.

In addition to "The Architect" making his triumphant return to the place where it all started for him in WWE, Carmelo Hayes will put his "NXT" Championship on the line against the winner of tonight's main event, which will see free agent Baron Corbin take on the intense Ilja Dragunov. Since returning after "NXT" Battleground, "The Lone Wolf" is out to prove that the up-and-coming superstars aren't as good as they say they are, and certainly not as good as their FCW predecessors. And though Trick Williams was unable to score a victory against the former WWE United States Champion, "The Czar" and "The A Champion" will look to prove him wrong.

Later in the broadcast, two more matches were announced, both of which have been foreshadowed on "NXT" programming Wes Lee will defend his "NXT" North American Championship against his friend Tyler Bate (with fellow babyface Mustafa Ali as special guest referee) while Chase U's Thea Hail gets the "NXT" Women's Championship match she earned last week and will challenge Tiffany Stratton.