86% Of Fans Say Hulk Hogan Doesn't Need To Wrestle Ever Again - WINC Survey

69-year-old Hulk Hogan would like one more match, preferably against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 40. But if a certain section of fans has its way, "Hulkamania" will never return to the squared circle. In a Twitter survey conducted by Wrestling Inc., 1,207 fans responded to the idea of Hogan getting a final match at "The Showcase of the Immortals" next year. However, a staggering 86 percent of them selected the "He Doesn't Need A Match" option rather than one of the three potential opponents listed.

"Stone Cold" was not among the three, but "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes was, and he took top honors with nearly six percent of the vote. Goldberg followed closely behind, claiming almost five percent while "The Rated-R Superstar" Edge, who is nearing retirement in his own right, capped things off with just over three percent. All in all, even with an admittedly small sample of 1,207 votes, that certainly isn't a ringing endorsement.

Hogan's last professional wrestling match came all the way back on January 27, 2012, when he teamed up with James Storm and Sting to defeat Bobby Roode, Bully Ray, and Kurt Angle in TNA (now Impact) Wrestling.

His final match in WWE, however, came on August 20, 2006, when he defeated Randy Orton at SummerSlam. As for his final WrestleMania match, we'd have to go back to WrestleMania XIX on March 30, 2003, when he defeated WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in a street fight.