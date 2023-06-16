Pretty Deadly Win WWE Smackdown Gauntlet, Will Face Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens At MITB

Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes did the heavy lifting Friday night, but in the end, it was Pretty Deadly standing tall. Now, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have a showdown with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to look forward to, as they look to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in London, England on July 1.

Friday night's "SmackDown" kicked off with a tag team gauntlet match to determine the new number one contenders. Sheamus and Holland made quick work of the Street Profits before taking out Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C. and Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the Latino World Order. And from there, they needed just 17 seconds to dispatch Hit Row, setting up a final showdown with a fresh Pretty Deadly.

Despite the back-and-forth, and the fact that Sheamus and Holland appeared to have the upper hand late in the match, a blind tag from Prince paved the way for yet another Pretty Deadly victory at the expense of the Brutes.

Since being drafted to "SmackDown," Pretty Deadly has won all three of their matches. Now, the two-time "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions will look to make it a perfect four-for-four at Money in the Bank.