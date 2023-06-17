WWE Releases Exclusive Footage Of The Bloodline Drama After SmackDown

The WWE Universe is still coming to terms with the concluding scenes of this week's "WWE SmackDown" where Jey Uso uttered the words "I'm out, too" before superkicking Roman Reigns, making it clear that he was siding with his twin, Jimmy, in their rivalry against The Bloodline. The Usos would also take out Solo Sikoa, their younger sibling, much to the delight of fans in Lexington, Kentucky.

After Friday's show went off the air, WWE released exclusive footage of fans chanting "You deserve it" to Reigns as he sat in the ring and tried to make sense of what just happened. Reigns' facial expression went from one of confusion to that of anger, as he stormed out of the ring before walking up the ramp. Interestingly, Reigns never made eye contact with Sikoa, who could also be seen steaming with anger in his walk to the backstage area. At one point, the cameras also caught Paul Heyman shedding tears at the sight of a helpless Reigns staring down the mat after being taken out by his cousins, The Usos. The aftermath of "SmackDown" can be seen below.

EXCLUSIVE: After The @WWEUsos' shocking Superkick to @WWERomanReigns, the shockwaves can still be felt in the arena even after the #SmackDown broadcast concluded. pic.twitter.com/DrUFibBwsb — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023

The shocking series of events has most likely set up a tag team bout pitting The Usos versus Reigns and Sikoa, possibly at the Money in the Bank premium live event, where "The Tribal Chief" is expected to wrestle in the main event, per several reports. The ongoing implosion of The Bloodline began after Reigns undermined The Usos for their inability to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39, following which Jimmy did the unthinkable by superkicking Reigns at Night of Champions. Subsequently, Sikoa pledged his loyalty to Reigns over his own brothers, further causing a rift between The Bloodline.