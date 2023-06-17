Miro Says It Sucked Being Away, Excited About AEW Collision Return

Miro will return to the ring on tonight's premiere episode of "AEW Collision" for the first time since All Out 2022, where the Bulgarian teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin in a trios match against The House of Black. Looking ahead to the occasion, Miro told "Good Karma Wrestling" that he had been "in the desert looking for answers" and fans will have to wait until his return match to find out more.

"Very excited [about my return]," Miro said. "I've been aching for a long time. The Redeemer's been in the desert looking for answers. Maybe finding them, maybe not. We'll have to find out this Saturday, but I'm very excited to be around the wrestling community and just the fans. I've never been to the United Center, never wrestled there and people in Chicago are unbelievable so, I'm really looking forward to it."

Miro admitted that "it sucked" being away for a lengthy period, and that he missed the fans just as he missed them. He added that he was "not in a good place" as he looked for answers, as to the reasons for his absence, but could not find any. Miro joked that he had a lot of time to eat and that he "ate quite a bit" waiting on his AEW return, but confirmed that he still weighed roughly 260 pounds. As for the aspect of pro wrestling that he "missed the most," Miro showed his appreciation for his vast fanbase, citing the "instant connection" he had formed with them during his run in WWE and later in AEW. "I missed performing in front of them," Miro rued. "They missed The Redeemer, and I deserve them."

When asked if fans could expect him to return as The Reedmer or a tweaked character, Miro provided a rather vague answer. "The answers I have been looking for, I haven't found," he said. "We started with The Gamer, and then he had to snap and destroy his best friend. He finally found God on his side, and then when the title was taken away, he became God's Forsaken Champion. It's always an arc — The Redeemer is always there."

Miro's opponent has yet to be named. The full lineup for the debut of "Collision" can be found here.