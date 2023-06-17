GUNTHER Has No Desire To Make Changes To Imperium: 'It's Good How It Is'

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has survived one full year with the title, and there are no signs of his reign slowing down anytime soon. And while some dream matches remain to be seen for the Ring General's future defenses, an important aspect of his time as champion is the inclusion of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci as Imperium. For as long as he's been on the main roster, GUNTHER has been flanked by Kaiser, with Vinci later rejoining this version of the group. In a recent interview with "The Ten Count," GUNTHER commented on why he doesn't think the group needs any changes.

"We get that question asked quite a lot to be honest, and I always have to give the answer — no, I think it's perfect how it is, and I'm a big believer in never change a running system," GUNTHER said, "I think too much in and outs can water a group down a little bit if that makes sense. I think we're all together for a reason, nothing's random there." The origins of Imperium runs deeper than the trio's time in "WWE NXT" and "WWE NXT UK," with the group existing in the form of "Ringkampf" in European indie promotions. That group also included former "NXT" star Timothy Thatcher, who was planned to join Imperium at one point. Where Vinci was a WWE addition, GUNTHER and Kaiser had been a part of the Ringkampf faction together.

"We're all tightly connected in our private lives too, and especially with Kaiser," GUNTHER said, "Our careers went the same way since we started, and there's a history of that group long time before WWE. So it's something that was just authentically there, and as of right now, I feel like it's good how it is."