NJPW Star Yuji Nagata Reintroduces Original AJPW Triple Crown Championship

June has been a remarkable month for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Beyond their strong showing as a part of All Together Again alongside Pro Wrestling NOAH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling on June 8, this week's Dynamite Series has featured three shows full of championship action. Of the three shows, no match was bigger than NJPW star Yuji Nagata defending the Triple Crown Championship against Yuma Anzai earlier today. While the match did not see a new champion crowned, it did feature the return of the original Triple Crown Championship for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Triple Crown Championship has been in circulation since 1989, when PWF World Heavyweight Champion Jumbo Tsurta defeated NWA United National and NWA International Heavyweight Champion Stan Hansen to unify the three belts. For the decades that followed, titleholders would carry all three championships and defend them as one, with champions such as Kenta Kobashi, Vader, Toshiaki Kawada, and Keiji Muto holding this version of the Triple Crown Championship during their respective reigns. However, in 2013, the three titles were replaced by a sole championship belt, marking the end of an era for AJPW's top prize.

While it remains to be seen whether Nagata will continue wearing the three original titles moving forward, his appearance on today's show with the belts was undoubtedly nostalgic for longtime fans of AJPW. Furthermore, AJPW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen was present for the bout between Nagata and Anzai, presenting the three titles to Nagata following his victory. At 55 years old, Nagata has found himself competing at a consistent main event level as Triple Crown Champion. Nagata won the belt from Kento Miyahara earlier this year, and has successfully defended the title three times despite the various injuries he is currently dealing with.